Former Chelsea football club star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was outstanding for Olympique Marseille football club on Saturday evening, as he guided them to a remarkable 2-0 victory over Brest football club in the Matchday 3 of the French Ligue 1.

The Gabonese star has been impressive for Olympique Marseille football club since joining them this summer transfer window, and he was able to perform excellently again on Saturday evening against their opponent.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was given a starting role by Olympique Marseille football club head coach, and he was able to play a vital role in his team’s well deserved victory over Brest football club.

Olympique Marseille football club took the lead through Chancel Mbemba in the 4th minute, a fine teamwork from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Jordan Veretout to end the first half 1-0.

Senegal national team star Ismaila Sarr doubled the lead for Olympique Marseille football club in the 65th minute to end the match 2-0.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was outstanding for Olympique Marseille football club throughout the whole duration of the game, and he was able to play a vital role in his team’s comfortable victory over their opponent.

The former Chelsea football club will now be looking forward to building on his impressive performance for the club when they play their next game.

The victory over Brest football club has now taken Olympique Marseille football club to the second spot of the French Ligue 1 table with 7 points from 3 matches played.

Photo Credit: Twitter.

c.nananews (

)