This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Former Chelsea football club of England star Olivier Giroud was the hero for Italian serie A Champions AC Milan football club on Friday night, as he scored the winning goal in their hard-fought 1-0 victory over Torino football club at San Siro Stadium.

AC Milan football club have not been getting it right in all competitions since the beginning of the year, and they have not been able to secure a victory in their last seven matches.

Both teams head coaches started their best players in the game, but AC Milan football club eventually secured a hard-fought victory over their opponent.

France national team star Olivier Giroud was given a starting role in his team’s attack by coach Stefano Pioli and he was able to play a vital role in the team’s well deserved victory.

Both teams efforts to score in the first half of the game were not successful, as the first half ended in a goalless draw.

Olivier Giroud broke the deadlock for AC Milan football club in the 62nd minute through an assist from Theo Hernandez to end the match 1-0.

Olivier Giroud was fantastic for AC Milan football club throughout the entire duration of the game and he was able to mark his excellent performance with a winning goal.

The victory over Torino football club has now ended AC Milan football club’s seven matches winless run in all competitions, and they will be looking forward to building on their impressive performance when they play their next League game.

Photo credit: Twitter.

Opeyeminews (

)