Fenerbahce football club took the lead through Irfan Can Kahveci in the 17th minute after receiving an assist from Michy Batshuayi to end the first half of the game 1-0.

Poland national team star Sebastian Szymanski doubled the lead for Fenerbahce football club in the 77th minute before Dusan Tadic scored the last goal of the game in the 79th minute after receiving an assist from Joshua King to end the match 3-0.

The victory over Maribor football club has now helped Fenerbahce football club to book their spot in the next round of the UEFA Europa Conference League qualifier.

The 3-0 win has also extended Fenerbahce football club’s winning streak in all competitions to 6 games, and they will be looking forward to continuing their impressive performance when they play their next game.

