Ex-Chelsea star Atsu has been found alive among the rubble after a devastating earthquake in Turkey

Former Chelsea football club of England winger Christian Atsu has been found alive among the rubble on Tuesday morning, after a devastating earthquake in Turkey.

Christian Atsu who is a player of Hatayspor football club of Turkey was trapped after the earthquake that has killed more than 4,000 people.

The Ghanaian star was in action for Hatayspor football club over the weekend and he was able to score last minute winning goal in their remarkable 1-0 victory over Kasimpasa football club.

It was reported that a lot of people were in the building that collapsed during the earthquake and Hatayspor football club Sporting director Taner Savut is yet to be found.

Christian Atsu had a remarkable spell in the English Premier League, as he represented the likes of Chelsea football club, Newcastle United FC, Everton FC and Bournemouth football club.

According to the report from BBC Sports, Christian Atsu was found on Tuesday morning after his voice was heard, and he was removed from the collapsed building with injuries before he was taken to hospital.

Christian Atsu played the total number of 65 matches for Ghana national team and a lot of football fans across the globe have started sending their prayers to the player and the people of Turkey.

Reacting after Christian Atsu was found alive on Tuesday, BBC Sports reported their verified Twitter handle that;

“Christian Atsu has been pulled from the rubble of a building in Hatay with injuries. He was trapped after the earthquakes that killed at least 5,000 people in Turkey and Syria on 6 February.”

