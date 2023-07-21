Ex-Chelsea Duo, Pulisic And Loftus-Cheek Inspired Italian Serie A Giant To A Convincing 7-0 Victory

Former Chelsea football club of England duo, Christian Pulisic and Ruben Loftus-Cheek were both exceptional yesterday for Stefano Pioli led AC Milan team in their first pre-season game of the summer against Lumezzane.

The two football maestros who just joined the Italian Serie A giant in the current summer transfer window were handed starting roles in the first team, and they were able to deliver at the optimal level for the host as they played their part and also contributed their quotas.

Christian Pulisic in the game was outstanding for his team at the heart of the attacking line where he played from the wing thereby created a couple of chances upfront, which as such got him directly involved in two of the seven goals scored courtesy of a brace of assists for the first and second goal.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek on the other hand was also superb for the host at the heart of the centre-field where he played more of the defensive role, thereby helped to make some meaningful clearances to deny the visitor some clear cut chances that could have resulted into goals which was pivotal in the massive win complemented with a clean sheet.

AC Milan in the first half of the game scored four goals courtesy of a stunning brace from Tommaso Pobega in the 5th and 17th minute respectively and a goal each from Junior Messias and Lorenzo Colombo, to make it four goals to nil going into the half time break.

The host in the second half of the game were more dominating as they stepped up their game with some more dazzling displays thereby scored three more goals from Lorenzo Colombo, Luka Romero and Kevin Zeroli which as such ended the game seven goals to nil at full time.

The former Chelsea’s duo will be hoping to maintain the tempo and momentum for their team in the next game as they get more fully prepared ahead of the new campaign.

Photo Credit: Twitter

DonJay1 (

)