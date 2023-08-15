Former Chelsea football club of England captain Cesar Azpilicueta was in an astonishing form for Atletico Madrid football club on Monday night, as he guided them to a remarkable 3-1 victory over Granada football club in the Matchday 1 of the Spanish Laliga to move to the top spot of the League table.

Cesar Azpilicueta was signed by Atletico Madrid football club on a free transfer from English Premier League side Chelsea football club this summer transfer window, and he was able to make his debut for the club against Granada football club on Monday.

The Spain national team star was given a starting role by coach Diego Simeone, and he was able to play a vital role in his team’s well deserved victory over their opponent.

Atletico Madrid football club took the lead through Spain national team star Alvaro Morata in the 45th minute after receiving a fine cross from Cesar Azpilicueta to end the first half 1-0.

Samu equalized for Granada football club in the 62nd minute and substitute Memphis Depay put Atletico Madrid football club ahead in the 67th minute, before Marcus Llorente scored the last goal of the game in the 90th minute to end the match 3-1.

Cesar Azpilicueta was outstanding for Atletico Madrid football club throughout the whole duration of the game, and he was able to play a vital role in his team’s well deserved victory over their opponent.

Atletico Madrid football club are currently at the top spot of the Spanish Laliga table with 3 points from 1 match played, while Rayo Vallecano football club, Real Madrid football club, Osasuna football club, Valencia football club, Real Betis football club and Cadiz football club also have 3 points each.

Photo Credit: Twitter.

