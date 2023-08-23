Ex Blues Says The Truth On Enzo And Caicedo, Says They Were Not Bought For This Season But Future

Former Chelsea player have made it clear to the media that Chelsea’s buying of Enzo Fernandes and Moise Caicedo was a long term plan and never for the current season.

While reacting to the Media, the ex player noted that both players are under the age of 21 and splashing such a huge cash on them means Chelsea saw the potential of a long term stars.

In his words, Pat Nevin stated;

“Chelsea spent £280million on Romeo La, Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez. Average age? 21. And you start realizing… this isn’t built for this season. You’re trying to build something from a much, much deeper core.”

Moise Caicedo joined Chelsea last week and eventually went on to making what could be called a dreadful debut. He will be hoping to turn things around when the team takes on Luton Town this weekend. Let’s have your thoughts on the words of Nevin.

