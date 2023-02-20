Everything Todd Boehly has said on Graham Potter amid questions over Chelsea manager’ future

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Graham Potter, the manager of Chelsea, is under scrutiny regarding what lies ahead for him at Stamford Bridge. Despite spending more than £300 million in the January transfer window, the team’s performance has worsened in the following weeks, with recent losses against Borussia Dortmund and Southampton. Chelsea is currently nine points away from the top four.

The beginning of Potter’s tenure at the West London club has been heavily scrutinized, with only nine wins in his first 25 games as manager. In recent weeks, he has also received criticism for his seemingly pessimistic remarks during post-match press conferences.

Although club owner Todd Boehly has not yet commented on the team’s recent decline, the American billionaire has implied that Potter’s strategy is in line with his vision, as he had mentioned after the dismissal of former manager Thomas Tuchel earlier this year.

“When you take over any business, you have to make sure you’re aligned with the people who are operating the business,” Boehly said on the sacking of the club’s former German boss.

“[Thomas] Tuchel is obviously extremely talented and someone who had great success at Chelsea. Our vision for the club was to find a manager who really wanted to collaborate with us, a coach who really wanted to collaborate.

”There are a lot of walls to break down at Chelsea. Before [we arrived], the first team and academy didn’t really share data, didn’t share information about where the top players were coming from. Our goal is to bring a team together; all of that needs to be a well-oiled machine.”

Boehly’s comments when Potter was appointed in September last year were not particularly revealing. While he acknowledged Potter’s work with Brighton, he mainly expressed anticipation for what could be accomplished in the future.

He told the club’s official website following the appointment: “We are thrilled to bring Graham to Chelsea. He is a proven coach and an innovator in the Premier League who fits our vision for the Club.

”Not only is he extremely talented on the pitch, he has skills and capabilities that extend beyond the pitch which will make Chelsea a more successful Club. He has had a major impact at his previous Clubs and we look forward to his positive impact at Chelsea. We look forward to supporting him, his coaching team and the squad in realising their full potential in the coming months and years.”

It is uncertain whether Potter will be given enough time to achieve his full potential. At Chelsea, where immediate success is frequently the primary goal, the team must regain their form quickly.

