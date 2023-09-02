Every Premier League deal completed on deadline day 2023

Matheus Nunes moved to the blue side of the city following the completion of his £53 million deal from Wolves to City, who sent highly-rated academy graduate Tommy Doyle to Molineux in the opposite direction.

Liverpool’s most effective deal of the day noticed the arrival of Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch for £34 million – their 1/3 midfield signing of the window after Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai.

Brighton, meanwhile, controlled to steady the signing of Barcelona wonderkid Ansu Fati on a season-lengthy loan.

The 20-12 months antique changed into as soon as seemed as certainly considered one among the largest younger competencies withinside the global earlier than damage derailed his improvement in current years.

Let’s take inventory of all the finished offers withinside the Premier League on switch closing date day.

Premier League switch offers on closing date day

Taylor Harwood-Bellis – Manchester City to Southampton – Loan

Altay Bayindir – Fenerbahce to Manchester United – £4.three million

Cole Palmer – Manchester City to Chelsea – £42.five million

Loic Mbe Soh – Nottingham Forest to Almere City – Loan

Tommy Doyle – Manchester City to Wolves – Loan

Nuno Tavares – Arsenal to Nottingham Forest – Loan

Marc Jurado – Manchester United to Espanyol – Undisclosed

John-Kymani Gordon – Crystal Palace to Cambridge United – Loan

Matheus Nunes – Wolves to Manchester City – £fifty three million

Jonathan Panzo – Nottingham Forest to Cardiff – Loan

James Norris – Liverpool to Tranmere – Loan

Clement Lenglet – Barcelona to Aston Villa – Loan

Admiral Muskwe – Luton to Exeter – Loan

Chisom Afoka – Aston Villa to Bradford – Loan

Dion Pereira – Luton to Sutton – Loan

Ansu Fati – Barcelona to Brighton – Loan

Allan Campbell – Luton to Millwall – Loan

James McAtee – Manchester City to Sheffield United – Loan

Luca Stephenson – Liverpool to Barrow – Loan

Sergio Reguilon – Tottenham to Manchester United – Loan

Japhet Tanganga – Tottenham to Augsburg – Loan

Mason Burstow – Chelsea to Sunderland – Loan

Louie Watson – Luton to Charlton – Loan

Marcel Lewis – Burnley to Dundee – Loan

Nicolas Dominguez – Bologna to Nottingham Forest – Undisclosed

Remo Freuler – Nottingham Forest to Bologna – Undisclosed

Nathan Butler-Oyedeji – Arsenal to Cheltenham – Loan

Keinan Davis – Aston Villa to Udinese – Undisclosed

Jonny Evans – Leicester to Man Utd – Free

Kevin Mbabu – Fulham to Augsburg – Loan

Callum Hudson-Odoi – Chelsea to Nottingham Forest – Undisclosed

Charlie McNeill – Man Utd to Stevenage – Loan

Owen Dodgson – Burnley to Barnsley – Loan

Chiquinho – Wolves to Famalicao – Loan

Martial Godo – Fulham to Wigan – Loan

Arthur Okonkwo – Arsenal to Wrexham – Loan

Omar Rekik – Arsenal to Wigan – Loan

Louie Marsh – Sheffield Utd to Doncaster – Loan

Harvey Griffiths – Wolves to Walsall – Loan

Ryan Gravenberch – Bayern Munich to Liverpool – £34 million

Joao Cancelo – Man City to Barcelona – Loan

Armel Bella-Kotchap – Southampton to PSV – Loan

Sofyan Amrabat – Fiorentina to Manchester United – Loan

Oladaily (

)