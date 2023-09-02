Every Premier League deal completed on deadline day 2023
Matheus Nunes moved to the blue side of the city following the completion of his £53 million deal from Wolves to City, who sent highly-rated academy graduate Tommy Doyle to Molineux in the opposite direction.
Liverpool’s most effective deal of the day noticed the arrival of Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch for £34 million – their 1/3 midfield signing of the window after Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai.
Brighton, meanwhile, controlled to steady the signing of Barcelona wonderkid Ansu Fati on a season-lengthy loan.
The 20-12 months antique changed into as soon as seemed as certainly considered one among the largest younger competencies withinside the global earlier than damage derailed his improvement in current years.
Let’s take inventory of all the finished offers withinside the Premier League on switch closing date day.
Premier League switch offers on closing date day
Taylor Harwood-Bellis – Manchester City to Southampton – Loan
Altay Bayindir – Fenerbahce to Manchester United – £4.three million
Cole Palmer – Manchester City to Chelsea – £42.five million
Loic Mbe Soh – Nottingham Forest to Almere City – Loan
Tommy Doyle – Manchester City to Wolves – Loan
Nuno Tavares – Arsenal to Nottingham Forest – Loan
Marc Jurado – Manchester United to Espanyol – Undisclosed
John-Kymani Gordon – Crystal Palace to Cambridge United – Loan
Matheus Nunes – Wolves to Manchester City – £fifty three million
Jonathan Panzo – Nottingham Forest to Cardiff – Loan
James Norris – Liverpool to Tranmere – Loan
Clement Lenglet – Barcelona to Aston Villa – Loan
Admiral Muskwe – Luton to Exeter – Loan
Chisom Afoka – Aston Villa to Bradford – Loan
Dion Pereira – Luton to Sutton – Loan
Ansu Fati – Barcelona to Brighton – Loan
Allan Campbell – Luton to Millwall – Loan
James McAtee – Manchester City to Sheffield United – Loan
Luca Stephenson – Liverpool to Barrow – Loan
Sergio Reguilon – Tottenham to Manchester United – Loan
Japhet Tanganga – Tottenham to Augsburg – Loan
Mason Burstow – Chelsea to Sunderland – Loan
Louie Watson – Luton to Charlton – Loan
Marcel Lewis – Burnley to Dundee – Loan
Nicolas Dominguez – Bologna to Nottingham Forest – Undisclosed
Remo Freuler – Nottingham Forest to Bologna – Undisclosed
Nathan Butler-Oyedeji – Arsenal to Cheltenham – Loan
Keinan Davis – Aston Villa to Udinese – Undisclosed
Jonny Evans – Leicester to Man Utd – Free
Kevin Mbabu – Fulham to Augsburg – Loan
Callum Hudson-Odoi – Chelsea to Nottingham Forest – Undisclosed
Charlie McNeill – Man Utd to Stevenage – Loan
Owen Dodgson – Burnley to Barnsley – Loan
Chiquinho – Wolves to Famalicao – Loan
Martial Godo – Fulham to Wigan – Loan
Arthur Okonkwo – Arsenal to Wrexham – Loan
Omar Rekik – Arsenal to Wigan – Loan
Louie Marsh – Sheffield Utd to Doncaster – Loan
Harvey Griffiths – Wolves to Walsall – Loan
Ryan Gravenberch – Bayern Munich to Liverpool – £34 million
Joao Cancelo – Man City to Barcelona – Loan
Armel Bella-Kotchap – Southampton to PSV – Loan
Sofyan Amrabat – Fiorentina to Manchester United – Loan
