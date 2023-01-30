SPORT

Everton VS Arsenal: Three key players challenge between Arsenal and Everton

Everton will be in action when they welcome Arsenal in the Premier League next weekend. The Match will be the most won Game to maintain their position in the league game.

However, in this article, we will take a look at three key battles between Arsenal and Everton in the Premier League next weekend.

Saka VS Tarkowski. I think this will be one of the key battles between Arsenal and Everton. Super Saka will be expected to play against Everton. Therefore, Tarkowski will be looking to stop Arsenal Saka in the league game.

2.

Gueye VS Xhaka. In the middle, Gueye and Xhaka will be in action in the Premier League next weekend. I think this will be one of the key battles in the game between Arsenal and Everton.

Y. Mina VS Martinelli. Everton’s defender Minna will be expected to play a part in the Premier Ke game between Arsenal and Everton. Therefore, Martinelli will be expected to operate through the wing directions. Both Minna and Martinelli will battle to secure all points in the Premier League next weekend.

