Everton vs Arsenal: How Mikel Arteta Might Set up His team Against the Toffees

At Goodison Park, the high-stakes match between table-topping Arsenal and relegation-threatened Everton kicks off Saturday’s Premier League schedule.

The Toffees fired underwhelming manager Frank Lampard as a result of their 2-0 loss in a relegation-six point match at West Ham United a fortnight ago.

Sean Dyche, a former manager of Burnley, has joined the team in an effort to revive Everton’s hopes of staying afloat, but doing so will be a monumental challenge given the Merseysiders’ present condition.

They have lost their previous three Premier League games, two by multiple goals, and they are currently two points outside of safety with the poorest win percentage in the division (15%).

In contrast, Arsenal’s most recent league game ended with a crucial 3-2 derby victory over Manchester United, keeping a five-point advantage over second-place Manchester City.

Although last weekend’s 1-0 FA Cup loss to Man City may have dampened their spirits, the Gunners are still in strong control of their attempt to capture the title for the first time in almost two decades with a game remaining.

However, after winning their last three away games, Mikel Arteta’s team is no longer hesitant to show off their scoring potential.

For the first time since 1953, Arsenal are attempting to win its fourth straight away Premier League game by a score of three goals or more.

In their last 13 Premier League games (W11, D2), Arteta’s team has gone undefeated (W11, D2), including two victories over Man Utd and Tottenham in the run-up to this match.

Concerningly, the Gunners have lost three of their past four Premier League games against Everton (W1), indicating a win at Goodison is all but a lock.

