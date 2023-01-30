Everton Submit £45 Million Bid For Chelsea’s Talented Midfielder Connor Gallagher

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The transfer market is surely heating up now, as premier league clubs are trying to beat the deadline by signing players that can help them achieve their season’s goals. There has been reports from the Merseyside of Liverpool recently following the sacking of their former coach Frank Lampard, and the appointment of Sean Dyche.

However, the biggest news from that side of the premier league is the fact they are willing to sign a new midfielder from Chelsea. The ‘Toffees’ (as they are fondly called), have submitted a total of £45 million to Chelsea for Connor Gallagher and are expecting a yes from the London giants as they aim to bolster their squad and avoid relegation this season.

This is a big fee for Chelsea, as he would generate the remaining funds required to pay for Enzo Fernandez. If Gallagher agrees to play for Everton, he can solidify their midfield and save them from relegating.

ItzSwayne (

)