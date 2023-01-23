Everton sacked coach Frank Lampard after their defeat to West Ham United

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A year and a week ago, Rafael Benitez was fired after only seven months in the position. Now, Lampard has been let go.

A managing stint that had so much potential in the beginning has come to a tragic conclusion with Lampard’s departure.

The dramatic night at Goodison Park in May of last year, when the Toffees defeated Crystal Palace in a stunning comeback to seal their Premier League survival, is still vivid in the minds of many.

Lampard had a beneficial impact on a few Everton players, despite the fact that he may not have achieved the results necessary to keep his position.

Many people will be especially proud of the significant development made by Nigerian Alex Iwobi while playing for the former Derby County and former Chelsea boss.

Iwobi has significantly contributed in terms of goals and assists in addition to becoming a super regular and playing almost every minute week in and week out.

A number of names have already been thrown into the pool as potential successors although an official announcement regarding Lampard’s replacement is still pending.

Sean Dyche, Nuno Espirito Santo, Wayne Rooney, Marcelo Bielsa, and Duncan Ferguson are among the many candidates on the long list as Everton begins the hiring process for their eighth manager in ten years.

Making ensuring Everton stays in the Premier League will be the new manager’s main objective.

Elzehara (

)