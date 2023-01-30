Everton Replace Lampard With Ex Burnley Coach, Sean Dyche Ahead Of Their Next Game Against Arsenal.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

It’s no longer news that Everton has sacked Frank Lampard after a few months of consecutive poor performance and it’s obvious that this is going to be a fresh start for Everton in EPL this season.

There have been rumors about who will replace Frank Lampard at the club but the wait is over as Everton took to their social media page on Instagram to share new pictures and videos of their new manager, Sean Dyche. He has been jobless since he was sacked by Burnley a few months ago after the club was relegated to Championship and it’s a fact that he won’t want the same thing to happen to him at Everton but football remains unbelievable.

Everton will be playing their next game against the league leader, Arsenal and this has to be Sean Dyche’s first game at the club.

What are your thoughts about this and do you agree that Everton might force Arsenal to drop points against them on Saturday in EPL?

