Everton fires Chelsea legend Frank lampard as club Manager

Frank Lampard is no longer the club’s head coach after being fired by Everton.

Following a string of disappointing results under his leadership, the Everton board made a definitive decision on the English coach’s future at the club on Monday, which resulted in the firing of the British football star.

With only 15 points after 20 games played, Everton is now fighting for its Premier League life as it sits in 19th place in the relegation zone.

They have only won three games this season and have dropped 11 contests.

After 357 days in command of the team, Lampard received his fate during a phone call from Everton’s largest shareholder, Farhad Moshiri.

Lampard’s dismissal had been expected for some time, and rumors began to circulate on Sunday following Everton’s 2-0 defeat to West Ham the previous day. Lampard was reportedly in a meeting with Moshiri, Chairman Bill Kenwright, and Director of Football Kevin Thelwell.

As a result of the club’s dismal performance this season, Everton supporters had also called for his firing, which seemed imminent and increased pressure on the club’s administration.

