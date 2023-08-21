Even if they were sponsored, Chelsea would still not excel, says Peter Drury

Famous British sports commentator, Peter Drury, on Sunday lamented over the draw and loss of two matches by the English Premiership League club, Chelsea, saying even if they were sponsored by Microsoft, they would still not Excel.

Drury is a commentator who currently works for Sky Sports and NBC Sports as their lead commentator for the coverage of the English Premier League and he is famously called “The Football Poet” based on his unusual use of language while running commentaries.

Peter Drury. (Photo source: Sky Sports).

On Sunday evening, the 10-man West Ham United defeated Chelsea Football Club 3-1 with Aguerd, Antonio and Paqueta scoring for West Ham while Chukwuemeka scored the only goal for the Chelsea. Areola saved a Fernandez penalty and Aguerd was later sent off after getting a red card.

The team had on August 13 played 1-1 draw with Liverpool during its first game this 2023-2024 season, making them winless in the two matches played.

However, Drury, while reacting to the match on Sunday in his usual use of language on his Twitter fan page, said even if Chelsea were sponsored by tech giant, Microsoft, they would still not Excel, apparently referring to one of the organisation’s computer programmes.

Below is the screenshot of his tweet after the match:

