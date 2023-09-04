EVE vs ARS: Match Preview, Date, Head-To-Head, And Kickoff Time For The Premier League Clash

Arsenal will be hoping to continue with their impressive resurgence in the English Premier League when they face the struggling Everton after the International break.

The Gunners will be going into the clash after their remarkable 3-1 win over Manchester United last Sunday at the Emirates Stadium, and they will be looking for another win over the Merseyside team to make it two out of two.

Everton, on the other hand, will be going into the game off the back of their 2-2 draw with Sheffield United in their previous English Premier League outing, and they will be looking for a win over the Gunners to register their first win of the season.

Head-to-Head Summary:

Everton and Arsenal have faced each other 62 times before in the English Premier League and the Gunners will be going into the next tie with a superior head-to-head record of 36 wins over Everton’s 12 wins, while 14 out of their previous meetings ended up in a draw.

Match Date and Kickoff Time:

Everton will be seeking to earn their first win of the new English Premier League season when they take on Arsenal in their next game of the campaign on Sunday, September 16, at Goodison Park Stadium. The game will get underway at exactly 4:30 PM (Nigerian Time).

Arsenal recorded a resounding 4-0 win over Everton the last time both teams met in the English Premier League, can the Gunners get another win when they meet again after the International break?

Waskco (

)