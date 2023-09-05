EVE vs ARS: Match Preview, Confirmed Date And Kickoff Time For The Premier League Clash

Everton and Arsenal will be looking for a victory to boost their respective ambitions in the new English Premier League when both teams confront each other after the International break.

The Gunners, currently positioned fifth in the Premier League table, are riding high on a wave of confidence. Recall that Mikel Arteta’s squad secured their third domestic victory this season by triumphing over Manchester United with an impressive 3-1 win at the Emirates Stadium last Sunday. With the Gunners aiming to continue their winning streak, their upcoming away game against Everton is set to be a crucial test.

On the contrary, Everton finds themselves in a rather precarious position, having managed to accumulate just a single point from their first four matches of the season. The Toffees, led by their manager Sean Dyche, are in desperate need of a turnaround to revive their campaign. Facing Arsenal at their home ground, Goodison Park will be a stern test of Everton’s resilience and determination.

Match Date and Kickoff Time:

Everton will take on Arsenal in their next English Premier League game on Sunday, September 16, at Goodison Park Stadium. The Premier League match will get underway at exactly 4:30 PM Nigerian time.

