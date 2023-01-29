EVE vs ARS: How Mikel Arteta Could Lineup His Team For The Premier League Showdown

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Actions will resume in the English Premier League this weekend with the game-week 22 fixtures, and Arsenal will be bidding to keep their hopes of winning the league title race alive when they take a trip to Goodison Park to keep a date with Everton in their next game of the campaign.

The Gunners will be going into the contest after their disappointing 1-0 loss in the English FA Cup to Manchester City and will be looking for a victory over the Merseyside team to extend their lead at the top of the league standings.

How will Mikel Arteta line up his team for the game against Everton?

The Arsenal manager rested many of his first-team players in the English FA Cup game against Manchester City, and he is expected to give them a recall against Everton.

The likes of Aaron Ramsdale, Martin Odegaard, Thomas Partey, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, and Edward Nketiah are all expected to make the starting lineup.

However, Gabriel Jesus, Reiss Nelson, and Mohamed Elneny are yet to fully recover from their respective injuries, and they will not be available for selection against Everton.

Arsenal’s possible starting lineup vs Everton:

Ramsdale: Zinchenko, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Xhaka, Odegaard, Partey, Saka, Martinelli, and Nketiah.

