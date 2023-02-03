EVE vs ARS: Arsenal Team News, Possible Lineup And Kickoff Time Ahead Of Saturday’s PL Showdown

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Arsenal will be seeking to keep their hopes of winning the English Premier League title race alive when they travel to Goodison Park Stadium on Saturday to face Everton in their next game of the season.

The Mikel Arteta-led team are five points clear at the top of the league standings and they will be looking for another vital three points against the Merseyside team on Saturday to extend their lead at the top of the pack.

Team :

Arsenal could be going into Saturday’s Premier League match against Everton without the services of Thomas Partey, who is still in the treatment room for the injury he sustained against Manchester City. However, the Ghanaian midfielder will be accessed after Friday’s training session to know his eligibility for the game.

In the absence of Thomas Partey, Arsenal’s latest signing, Jorginho is expected to make his debut for the Gunners against Everton on Saturday.

The Gunners have been handed a significant boost ahead of Saturday’s game following the return of Reiss Nelson, who has fully recovered from the injury that kept him on the sideline for the past few months.

Gabriel Jesus and Mohamed Elneny are still nursing their respective injuries and both players will not be available for selection against Everton.

Arsenal’s possible starting lineup vs Everton:

Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Xhaka, Saka, Odegaard, Jorginho, Martinelli; Nketiah.

Kickoff Time:

The Premier League match between Everton and Arsenal is expected to commence at exactly 1:30 PM Nigerian time on Saturday.

