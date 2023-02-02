EVE VS ARS: Arsenal Stars Who Will Miss Saturday’s Crucial EPL Game & Others Who’re Questionable

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Arsenal will look to return to winning ways when they face a struggling Everton side in a tough Premier League clash on Saturday afternoon. Sean Dyche will take charge of Everton for the first time in this Premier League clash and will be looking for a good result, implying that this game will be difficult, but the Gunners will fancy their chances given their excellent form this season.

The Gunners were knocked out of the FA Cup by Manchester City in their most recent match, leaving them with the Premier League as their only competition. Arteta’s men must now focus on the big prize, the league title, and hope to maintain their lead in the coming games to increase their chances of lifting the trophy for the first time in 19 years. To accomplish this, they must first win against Everton on Saturday.

That being said, here is the most recent Arsenal team injury news ahead of their crucial game against Everton on Saturday.

* Here are the Arsenal stars who will miss Saturday’s crucial match against Everton;

1. Mohamed Elneny

On transfer deadline day, Arsenal announced that Mohamed Elneny would be out for an extended period of time after he underwent a knee surgery. He will be unavailable for this game.

2. Jesus Gabriel

Arteta will also be missing Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus, who is still recovering from a knee injury. He has yet to return to training, and no dates for his return have been set.

3. Reiss Nelson

The Arsenal youngster is still recovering from a thigh injury and will miss this game.

* Here are the three Arsenal star who’s availability are still in doubt;

1. Jorginho

The ex-Chelsea man is expected to make his debut in this game, but it is up to Arteta. His participation in tomorrow’s game is still in doubt.

2. Thomas Partey

The Ghanaian midfielder was taken off at halftime against Manchester City due to a rain issue, but scans have revealed that it is not serious. He could keep his spot in the starting lineup for this game.

3. Emile Smith Rowe

The Arsenal midfielder recently returned from a groin injury, but he was ruled out of the match against Manchester City due to a thigh problem, so he is a major doubt for Saturday’s game.

