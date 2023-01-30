EVE vs ARS: Arsenal Injury List Ahead Of The Premier League Match

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Arsenal will be bidding to extend their lead at the top of the English Premier League standings when they face Everton on Saturday in their next game of the campaign.

The Gunners will be going into the Premier League match after their 3-2 victory over Manchester United in their last outing, and they will be looking for another victory over Everton this weekend to keep their hopes of winning the league title race alive.

However, the Londoners could be going into the Premier League match without the services of some of their key players who still battling with their respective injuries.

Thomas Partey is a major doubt for the game against Everton on Saturday, following the chest injury he sustained against Manchester City in the English FA Cup.

Emile Smith Rowe and Mohamed Elneny could also miss the game due to their respective injuries.

Gabriel Jesus and Reiss Nelson are expected to miss the Premier League match against Everton, as both players are yet to fully recover from their respective injuries.

Giddiwrite (

)