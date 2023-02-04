EVE 1:0 ARS: What Fans Are Saying About Jorginho’s 30-Minutes Cameo In Arsenal’s Defeat

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

It came as a surprise when Chelsea’s vice-captain signed for Arsenal on January transfer deadline for £12m. The Italian was Arsenal’s third signing in January after the arrivals of Leandro Trossard and Jakub Kiwior.

Arsenal were sitting five points clear at the top of the premier league, when they travel to face struggling Everton at the Goodinson Park in the premier league early kickoff. Everton were in the relegation spot when they welcomed high flying Gunners to the Goodinson Park, but the arrival of Sean Dyche as new headcoach lifted the spirits around the club.

Jorginho came on for his Arsenal’s debut when he replaced Thomas Partey in the 59th minute. One minute later, Arsenal conceded the goal which turned out to be the only goal of the match as the Gunners suffered their second defeat of the season.

These are what Arsenal fans are saying about their new man after the game away at Everton;

What do you think of Jorginho’s performance in the thirty minutes he played?

Leave a comment, like and also share.

JonGinho (

)