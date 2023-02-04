EVE 1-0 ARS: Why Fans Shouldn’t Scapegoat Jorginho On His Debut For The Defeat Against Everton

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

After Arsenal’s latest defeat against Everton, there have been talks about how the result could affect Arsenal’s title challenge. Note that a lone goal from Everton’s James Tarkowski made the difference for Sean Dyche’s side.

However, fans have faulted Mikel Arteta’s move to replace Thomas Partey at halftime, while others believe that Sean Dyche’s approach was perfect for Arsenal’s game. On the other hand, this article will center on why fans shouldn’t scapegoat Jorginho on his debut for the defeat against Everton. Take a look!

1. The Goal That Was Conceded Had Nothing To Do With Jorginho.

Well, several fans have blamed Jorginho for Arsenal’s defeat because the team conceded just a minute after the former Chelsea midfielder replaced Partey. However, another look at the goal shows that the goal came from a corner kick, and Everton has been trying similar tactics since the first half. Hence, fans need to stop scapegoating the new signing for the Arsenal loss.

