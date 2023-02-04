EVE 1-0 ARS: Why Everton Were Able To Beat Arsenal 1-0 Today

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Everton shocked the Premier League leaders 1-0 in Sean Dyche’s first game in charge of the Toffees, as Arsenal continue to lose at Godison Park.

Around the hour mark, James Tarkowski headed home the game’s lone goal to hand Mikel Arteta’s underwhelming team just their second league loss of the year. The Merseyside giants were able to beat Arsenal by putting on a masterclass in toughness and pressure that would have delighted Dyche to no end.

Everton’s new manager bounce was evidently in action in front of their boisterous fans as the Toffees constantly harassed Arsenal and competed with the table-toppers in the first half.

Arsenal appeared to be playing with greater composure at the start of the second half, but Everton’s power at set-pieces paid off in the 60th minute when Tarkowski easily held off Odegaard and headed in at the back post, displaying Arsenal’s lack of physical prowess. Neal Maupay was caught between Gabriel’s legs four minutes after Everton scored its first goal under Dyche, but VAR rejected Arsenal’s appeals, sparing the side from a significant penalty call.

For a brief period, Everton was temporarily lifted out of the relegation zone and into 17th place in the standings prior to the Merseyside derby with Liverpool on February 13. Everton survived the six minutes of extra time to earn three well-deserved points.

Going into their encounter against Brentford on Saturday, Arsenal leads Manchester City by five points; but, if the champions defeat Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, that lead will be cut to two points.

