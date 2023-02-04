EVE 1-0 ARS: 3 Best Players As The Toffees Kicked Off Their Campaign Under New Manager With A Win

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Everton football club of England played their first game of the post Frank Lampard era today which was their 21st league game of the current campaign at home against Mikel Arteta led Arsenal team at the Goodison Park.

The Toffees were however able to kick off their campaign under new manager, Sean Dyche with a remarkable and hard-fought victory that temporarily moved them out if the relegation zone.

The first half of the game was such a balanced one between the two sides as there was nothing separating them going into the break before James Tarkowski got the deadlock broken in the second half, to make it one nil and was also the final scoreline at full time.

Here are three best players for Everton in the thrilling and keenly contested encounter:

James Tarkowski

The England international and prolific defender was solid for the host at the heart of the defence line, where he made some decisive and dangerous clearances to deny the visitor some clear cut chances that could have been converted into goals.

The former Burnley star was also instrumental with his top notch contributions at the attacking line which earned him a brilliant goal and was the only goal that separated the two sides at full time.

Alex Iwobi

The Nigerian international and Super Eagles of Nigeria dazzler was spectacular for the host at the heart of the centre-field where he played more of the offensive role, which was another prove that he is now really enjoying his new midfield role just like it was the case under then manager Frank Lampard.

Alex Iwobi was at full and total control of the midfield thereby helped to get the ball advanced upfront which was instrumental in the crucial and vital victory.

Dwight McNeil

The England international and midfield maestro was sensational for the host at the heart of the centre-field where he played more of the offensive role, thereby helped to get the ball advanced upfront and as such bagged a brilliant assist for the only goal of the day which separated the two sides at full time.

Photo Credit: Twitter

