EVE 1 – 0 0 ARS- 3 Arsenal Players That Made Them Lose To Everton.

Arsenal suffered a loss in their race to win the English Premier League after so many years and it could be narrowed down to a couple of players from the team even though, the Coach, Mikel Arteta should take a little of the blame too.

After Arsenal played an abysmal football in the first half that resulted in a barren draw, many fans thought they would make amends but alackaday, they didn’t and they paid dearly for it. Below are those players.

Captain Odegaard should take the chief the blame as he had an astounding opportunity to score in the first half of the game but he ballooned it away in front of the goal keeper and that cost the team a loss, which could have at least, gotten them a draw. He misplaced passes and was off his marks and cell through his stay in the pitch. He should never have have started the game as he looked worn out.

Gabriel Martinelli looked off his original self as he could not break down his marker to do something remarkable in the match. He looked lost in the match and when opportunities presented itself, he squandered them and did not make any great contribution in the game.

Also, Bukayo Saka should also be blamed even though he tried to make something out of nothing but he had 3 golden opportunities to bury the game but he missed and squandered all of them. He looked like he had no clue as to how important the match was.

What do you think?

