Europe’s Best Strikers 2023: How Osimhen Is Proving To Be Ahead Of The Likes Of Haaland & Rashford

Every season, football fans get to be thrilled by strikers and goalscorers who have mastered the art of burying the ball into the back of the net on a consistent basis.

Over the years, we have had the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Karim Benzema, Harry Kane and many other strikers who have scored so many brilliant goals and showed great quality in and around the opposition’s box 18.

This year, we have seen Erling Haaland score loads of goals for Manchester City in his first season in English football. The Norwegian striker wasted no time in adapting to the EPL and he has stunned literally every football fan with his exploits.

Marcus Rashford has also been enjoying the best form of his life with Erik Ten Hag’s new-look Manchester United. The Englishman been on a magnificent goalscoring form for the Red Devils as he’s finally living up to the potential we all knew he had.

In Italy, the one name on everybody’s lip is Victor Osimhen. The Napoli striker has been in insane form this season and is leading his club’s charge for their first Scudetto in 33 years.

In other leagues, we have so many strikers doing really great and showing their quality too. Although, no one has managed to score as much goals as Erling Haaland has for Man City this season, for me, he hasn’t been the best.

The Best Striker This Season

In my opinion, and I’m absolutely sure many people would agree with me on this, Victor Osimhen has been the best striker in Europe this year. I say this with all due respect to Erling Haaland, Rashford, and all the other top strikers in Europe right now.

Every match week, the Nigerian continues to prove this by scoring ridiculously outstanding goals for Napoli. His impact and the importance of the goals he’s scoring for his team this season can be seen in their position on the Italian top flight standings.

Because of Osimhen, the Naples side are 13 points ahead of second placed team, Inter Milan after 20 matches and are on course to win the Serie A for the first time since Diego Maradona led them to the title back in the 1989-1990 season.

Unsurprisingly, Osimhen is the leading goalscorer with 16 goals to his name. If he succeeds in winning the Scudetto and the golden boot this season, the he will become the first African to achieve this incredible feat.

For me it is hard to imagine any striker ahead of Osimhen right now. Most of the goals Haaland scores are simple tap-ins while Marcus Rashford only started to play at this level after the World Cup.

Osimhen, since he returned from injury last year, has outscored every single striker in Europe, including Erling Haaland. There is no way he isn’t the best striker in the world right now.

WoleOscar

)