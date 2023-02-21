Europe’s Best Academies based on the total transfer value of graduates

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

According to OneFootball, Portuguese heavyweights, Benfica tops the list of clubs to have one of the best football academy based on the total transfer value of their graduates.

Benfica have made a lot of profit off their academy players which includes the likes of Joao Felix who opted for a move to Spain before joining Chelsea on a temporary basis this campaign, Darwin Nunez who joined Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool for a staggering fee in the summer & most recently Enzo Fernandez who moved to Stamford Bridge in a deal worth over £100 million.

Chelsea comes in next with their academy (Cobam) worth £630 million, with the likes of Reece James, Mason Mount, Conor Gallagher, Lewis Hall & Armando Broja all breaking into the first team fold after doing well with the second team, which plays a part in their market value.

Barcelona occupies the third spot on the list, their academy (La Masia) are renowned for producing world class talents & has continued in the path with Balde, Gavi, Fati all coming through over the years.

Ajax are also known to be good at grooming players into superstars, we’ve can point to several players which includes Frenkie De Jong, Donny Van De Beek, Dest and Antony.

Charlesayor (

)