European giants willing to send player back to Chelsea following underwhelming loan spell – Reports

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Romelu Lukaku of Chelsea is reportedly not interested in staying at the San Siro for an extended period of time. The Serie A team reportedly has no interest in the Belgian.

According to a report in Corriere dello Sport, Inter have given up on Lukaku and won’t talk to Chelsea about extending his contract.

According to previous reports from La Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter wanted to keep Lukaku at the club no matter what happened this season.

They were optimistic that a deal could be reached because they were aware that Graham Potter would not team up with Lukaku at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea urged to sign new striker

Tony Cascarino, a former Chelsea forward, thinks Ivan Toney of Brentford is the final piece needed to complete the puzzle at Stamford Bridge. He has pushed the team to add the Englishman to their attacking lineup this summer.

He told The Times:

“Chełsea are so close to getting it right under Graham Potter. Their performance away to West Ham – particularly in the first 20 minutes – was much improved, but they are still crying out for a striker. Ivan Toney could be the missing piece of the jigsaw. With runners off him such as Mykhailo Mudryk and Joao Felix, and quality deliveries into the box, the Brentford forward would thrive at Chełsea.”

He added:

“He is so strong in the air, loves to get in behind, and has the confidence and swagger to succeed at a top club. The problem for potential suitors is the threat of a lengthy ban after being charged with more than 200 alleged breaches of betting rules. Should he be cleared or have served his punishment by the end of the season, I would expect him to command a huge transfer fee.”

Toney is still waiting to find out about his punishment for over 232 betting rule breaches. Nonetheless, his on-field action has made him a hot commodity.

SportzMedia (

)