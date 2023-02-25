Europa Second and Third Tier Round of 16 Draws

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Europa Cup round of 16 clash was drawn yesterday and a number of big names will be facing each other.

Manchester United’s reward for getting the better of the LaLiga leaders Barcelona in the playoffs has brought them to clash against another tough Spanish side Real Betis, while Premier League table-toppers Arsenal will face Portuguese outfit Sporting CP.

United edged a thrilling playoff with Barcelona 4-3 aggregate, thanks to a 2-1 win at Old Trafford in Thursday’s second leg and remain for the hunt for four trophies this season as they continue to improve under coach Erik ten Hag.

The English side are looking to secure their first trophy since 2017 Europa League triumph under Jose Mourinho, with the Portuguese’s current side AS Roma pitted against Real Sociedad in this season’s last 16.

Arsenal sail through the Europa League group stages, winning five of their six group matches and take on Sporting next, who overcame Denmark’s Midtjylland in their playoff.

Serie A giants Juventus progressed through the playoffs Nantes expense, thanks to a hat trick from Argentine forward Angel Di Maria in the second leg in France, and will face Germany’s Freiburg next.

Record six-time winners Seville are again in the mix, and must negotiate a way past Turkish side Fenerbahce to reach the last eight of this year’s competition.

Here are the draws of the Europa League last 16:

The teams mentioned first will host the first leg and it will commence on March 9, while the second leg will be play on March 16.

In the third tier Conference League, West Ham United will face AEK Larnaca, Sheriff Tiraspol will play Nice and Anderlecht will go up against Villarreal.

Switzerland side Basel will face Slovan Bratislava, while Italian side Lazio plays against AZ Alkmaar.

Gent were drawn against Istanbul Basaksehir, while another Turkish side Sivasspor will face Fiorentina. Polish side Lech Poznan will face Djurgarden IF.

