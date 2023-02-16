Europa League: Thursday Matches, Fixtures, And Previews, Including Man United’s Trip To Barcelona

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Thursday’s Fixtures

Ajax vs Union Berlin

Barcelona vs Man United

Salzburg vs Roma

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Rennes

Leverkusen vs Monaco

Juventus vs Nantes

Sevilla vs PSV

Sporting vs Midtjylland

An epic matchup between two European powerhouses will take place at Camp Nou on Thursday night when Barcelona takes on Manchester United in the opening leg of their Europa League quarterfinal. Despite the fact that the two teams have already entrenched their names in Champions League lore, the most recent meeting between the two clubs over two legs will be their first in Europe’s secondary club tournament.

Barcelona advances to the Europa League knockout stages for the second straight year after placing third in their Champions League group earlier this year, behind Bayern Munich and Inter Milan. After winning the Europa League six times in the last 12 seasons, more than 15 years after their last Champions League triumph in 2007–08, Manchester United has had to get used to the rigors of the competition.

Barcelona has won all four of its most recent meetings with Manchester United going into their matchup on Thursday, despite having dropped five of its last 11 European games at Camp Nou. Indeed, triumphs against the Red Devils in the Champions League finals in 2009 and 2011 were followed by a 4-0 aggregate victory in the same competition’s quarterfinals in 2019.

With only three victories in their last 14 knockout games in European play, the Red Devils will be eager to improve their record against Spanish opposition. In all competitions, the Red Devils have only lost four of their 16 away games. Last year, United lost to Atletico Madrid in the second round of the Champions League after drawing the opening game 1-1 at home and losing the first leg 1-0 away.

Barcelona has every reason to be optimistic going into the game on Thursday, but Manchester United, who are getting better under Ten Hag, will put both their outstanding unbeaten streak and defensive skills to the test.

