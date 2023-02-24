Europa League draw: Man United will face one of seven teams after Barcelona win

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

After defeating Barcelona 2-1 (4-3 on aggregate) on Thursday night, Manchester United can play one of seven other teams in the second round of the Europa League. The draw will be conducted by UEFA at its headquarters in Switzerland on Friday, February 24, at noon.

United will meet one of the tournament’s group winners after advancing to the next round as an unseeded club; nevertheless, they would prefer to avoid Arsenal because, at this point, the sole constraint is national associations, which prevents two English teams from playing each other.

The Red Devils will host the first game of their round of 16 tie because they did not finish first in their group, but they will need to win the other games away from Old Trafford to advance to the quarterfinals.

Since the play-off winners are put together as unseeded teams for Friday’s draw, United will stay away from Juventus, Sporting Lisbon, Union Berlin, Bayer Leverkusen, Sevilla, Roma, and Shakhtar Donetsk.

In the next round, Erik ten Hag’s team might play either Union Saint-Gilloise, SC Freiburg, Ferencvaros, Feyenoord, Real Betis, Real Sociedad, or Fenerbahce.

The first two legs of the final 16 will take place on March 9, and the final two legs will take place one week later on March 16. The quarterfinals will be played on April 13 and 20. The semifinals will be played on May 11 and 18, and the final will be played on May 31.

