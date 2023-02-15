EUROPA LEAGUE: Check Out The Confirmed Fixtures And Kickoff Time For Thursday

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The knockout playoffs stage of the 2022-23 UEFA Europa League will get underway on Thursday with eight matches lined up for the day, where the last 16 teams will be looking for a healthy victory in the first leg encounter to boost their aims of advancing to the next phase of the campaign.

The stand-out fixture of the day will be staged at the Camp Nou Stadium in Spain, where Barcelona will be looking for an early advantage when they face Manchester United in the first leg of their two-legged encounter.

The UEFA Champions League dropout, Juventus will be looking for a healthy first-leg advantage when they welcome French Ligue 1 outfit Nantes to Turin also on Wednesday.

Ajax Amsterdam will confront the in-form German Bundesliga side, Union Berlin on Thursday at the Johan Cruijff Arena in the Netherlands.

The likes of Sevilla, Sporting CP, AS Monaco, and Bayer Leverkusen will also be in action on Thursday.

Check out the full fixtures below:

