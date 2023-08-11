Europa Conference League Q: Super Eagles star Bright Osayi-Samuel guides Fenerbahce to a 3-1 victory

Nigeria national team star Bright Osayi-Samuel was in action for Fenerbahce football club on Thursday night, as they secured a remarkable 3-1 victory over Maribor football club in the UEFA Europa Conference League qualifier.

Bright Osayi-Samuel has been one of the best players for Fenerbahce football club since the beginning of the season, and he was able to perform brilliantly again on Thursday night.

The former Queens Park Rangers football club star was given another starting role by his coach, following his outstanding performance for the club in their previous matches, and he was able to play a vital role in their well deserved victory over their opponent.

Both teams efforts to score in the first half of the game were not successful, as the first half ended in a goalless draw.

Brazilian star Rodrigo Becao broke the deadlock for Fenerbahce football club in the 58th minute, and Irfan Can Kahveci doubled the lead in the 62nd minute and Mark Strajnar made it 2-1 in the 72nd minute, before Dusan Tadic scored the last goal goal of the game in the 90th minute through a penalty kick to end the match 3-1.

Bright Osayi-Samuel was outstanding for Fenerbahce football club in the game, and he was able to play a vital role in his team’s well deserved victory over their opponent.

The Nigerian international will now be looking forward to continuing his impressive performance for the club when they play their next game in few days time.

Photo Credit: Twitter.

Opeyeminews (

)