Europa/Conference League Preview: Six Nigerian Stars To Look Out For

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

After a break off, actions will resume in the Prestigious UEFA Europa League and Europa Conference league as team continue their quest for continental glory.

In all 16 games in the offing in the two competition, Nigerian internationals wouldn’t be left out as they are expected to file out with their various team in search of laurel.

In this piece, here are (6) Nigerian Stars to look out for today.

1. Moses Simon (Nantes, France)

Daddy Simon will hope to propel his side to a win regardless faced with an uphill task against, Juventus in Turin.

2. Gift Orban (Gent, Belgium)

Orban who grabbed a brace in his debut will hope to replicate the form in the Europa Conference league when Gent faces off with Qarabag.

3.Abdulrazak Ishaq (Anderlecht, Belgium)

In-form Ishaq is tipped to be on the line for Anderlecht side to face Ludogrete following his current form.

4. Rasheed Akanbi (Sheriff Tiraspol, Moldova)

Goal scoring Rasheed Akanbi will be looked upon to bang the goal for Sheriff Tiraspol when they face Partizan at home.

5. Iyayi Believe Atiemwen (Sheriff Tiraspol, Moldova)

Just like Rasheed Akanbi, compatriot Iyayi Believe Atiemwen will look upon to cause the damage as Sheriff Tiraspol faces off with Partizan.

6. Calvin Bassey (Ajax, Amsterdam)

The Super Eagles defender will hope for a clean sheet when they face Union Berlin in the Europa league.

Chygozzz (

)