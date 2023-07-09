Euro U21 Top Scorers Log After All Games Were Played

Georgia-Romania 2023 Tournament for U21 men’s category has been claimed by England Young Lions, but none of the English Players made it to the Golden Boot Award spot after their glorious shows of not conceding a single goal.

Unfortunately for Abel Ruiz he’s a joint Top Scorer in the competition with 3 goals after playing 5 games, he couldn’t differentiate his efforts from the other 2 stars. The youngster failed to score a last minute penalty kick that could have put Spain back into the Final Game against England and also earned him the Golden Boot Award. His very vibrant and dynamic style of play singled him out of all the Spanish squad in the competition. More so, Ruiz recorded the Quickest Euro U21 goal in the 20th second against Croatia in the tournament. Ruiz is one of those expected to take over the scene in the football World.

Losing 5-1 to Spain, downplayed Heorhil Sudakov’s performance in the competition. The Ukrainian is a joint Top Scorer, following his 3 goals contribution to the perfect flow of Ukraine’s progression up until the Semi Final level. Sudakov practically stood out in the Ukrainian Team as the most valuable following his fantastic representation in his Ukraine’s team.

Sergio Gomez also finished on 3 goals like teammate, Abel Ruiz. The youngster is certainly one of the best Players in the competition. His ability to Position himself in critical condition, makes him look like a future striker who will turn the football World around. Three goals in 5 matches is a great feet for him in the competition.

Anthony Gordon, Smith Rowe and Archer are the closest Champions to the Golden Boot Award but couldn’t pay hands on it based on the fact that they finished with 2 goals each in the competition.

All these Top Players will soon take the world of football by storm because they performed above expectations. Which of them did you like in the tournament? Share your thoughts

Tosyyn (

)