Euro U21 Semi Final Result And Final Fixture After Spain Bundled Ukraine Out Of The Competition

Just as England did, Spain also had a very easy ride to the final game of the competition after beating their counterparts from Ukraine.

Ukraine’s Bondarenko opened scoring for the night in the second Semi Final Game of the competition just 14 minutes into the game. Little did the Ukrainians knew that they are up for a great task against the 5 time Winner Spain. Fantastic Ruiz levelled for for the Spaniards just 4minute after Ukraine’s goal to make it 1-1. Sancet doubled Spain’s lead in the 25th minute, making it 2-1 to floor Ukraine’s confidence in the first half.

The second half started on a great note for Spain and Blanco made it 3-1, 10 minutes into the second half. Ukraine struggled but were unlucky because they have been subdued psychologically. Oroz’s 69th minute strike compounded Ukraine’s woes as a fight back became a tall order.

Spain sealed their victory and qualify for the final match after Gomez broke the backbone of Ukraine and settled the bout with a 79th minute strike to make it 5-1 as the 5 time Champions created another chance to go for number 6 glory.

Spain positioned themselves for a deserving final game against Young Lions of England. Which of these Teams do you root for? England are yet to concede a goal in the competition while Spain are the best tactical side in this tournament. Share your thoughts

