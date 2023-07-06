Euro U21 Semi Final Result After England Beat Israel To Seal Final Game’s Ticket

England U21 Team have gradually done themselves a great deal, by saving stress in their Semi Final game against Israel after a massive regulation time victory.

Karma Jaber of Israel brought down Anthony Gordon in the Penalty area just 17 minutes into the game but Gibbs-White wasted the penalty kick as he blew it wide. Having missed a penalty earlier, Gibbs-White put England in the lead, about 3 minutes to the end of the game, from a looping header directly from Palmer’s Cross. Palmer himself doubled England’s lead in the 63rm minute with great football skills that was established after arresting Israel psychologically.

Israel were close in the 85th minute to get their own goal in the game but James Trafford cleared for England to still maintain the Young Lions’ clean sheet in the competition. Super substitute, Archer completed England’s victory with the 3rd goal in stoppage time to make it a convincing 3-0 win for England on the night as they sail easily into the Final game of the competition. England U21 already Beat Israel in the preliminary stage by 2-0 but this emphatic win will definitely send a warning signal to Ukraine or Spain, as one of these Teams will face them in the Final Game.

Do you think England will win the title which they haven’t since 1984? Share your thoughts.

