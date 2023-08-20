ESP 1-0 ENG: Spanish Female Player Gets Kissed On The Lip During Medal Awarding Ceremony.

Spain defeated the Three Lionesses of England 1-nil to win the FIFA Women’s World Cup for the first time in their history.

Prior to the final, England had never lost a game in this tournament while Spain recorded just one defeat (4-0) against Japan, so this final was expected to be an exciting encounter between these two European giants.

Spain dominated from the onset and deservedly took the lead through Olga Carmona who fired a low shot beyond the reach of England’s keeper Mary Earps to open the scoring.

England had chances of their own to level the scores, but it was Spain who came the closest to scoring another goal.

After the match official Penso awarded Spain a penalty following a handball from Keira Walsh, Jenifa Hermoso stepped up to take the spot-kick only to see her effort brilliantly saved by Mary Earps.

Fortunately for Hermoso, her miss didn’t prove to be costly as Spain held on to claim the trophy. But something strange happened while medals were being awarded.

From the picture below, the President of the Spanish football federation Luis Rubiales could be seen holding Jenni Hermoso’s head while planting a kiss on her lips.

According to RMC Sport, the kiss has “caused a scandal in Spain”, with some people speaking of ‘sexúal assault while the Spanish media are not aware of any connection between the Hermoso and Rubiales”.

