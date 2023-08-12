Erling Haaland: Records Manchester City Striker Could Break As The New Season Begins

As the new Premier League season kicks off, all eyes are firmly fixed on Erling Haaland, the electrifying forward of Manchester City. Haaland’s debut season in England was nothing short of extraordinary, marked by his relentless goal-scoring and the shattering of numerous records. With the spotlight now shining even brighter, Haaland is on the brink of etching his name into football history once again. In this article, we delve into the seven records that the Norwegian sensation could potentially break in the upcoming season.

1. Most Goals in a Single Premier League Season:

Haaland’s inaugural campaign saw him light up the league with an impressive 36 goals, surpassing the previous benchmark set by Alan Shearer and Andy Cole. As the new season dawns, Haaland’s goal-scoring prowess could propel him to break his own record and set a new standard for goal excellence.

2. Most Goals in All Competitions:

The talented striker’s ability to find the back of the net was not confined to the Premier League alone. With a remarkable 52 goals in all competitions, Haaland stands on the cusp of surpassing Dixie Dean’s legendary record of 63 goals in a single season, a feat accomplished nearly a century ago.

3. Manchester City’s All-Time Top Scorers:

Haaland’s rapid ascent has already positioned him within striking distance of the top 20 all-time goal scorers for Manchester City. By netting just 36 more goals, he could etch his name among the club’s legendary goal-scorers. The top 10 may also beckon, requiring 80 additional goals – a challenge that seems well within Haaland’s capabilities.

4. Quickest to 50 Premier League Goals:

The record for the fastest player to reach 50 Premier League goals currently rests with Andy Cole, achieved in 65 appearances. Haaland’s blistering pace and clinical finishing could see him rewrite this record by finding the net just 14 times in his next 29 games.

5. Quickest to 40 Champions League Goals:

Already holding multiple Champions League records, Haaland’s pursuit of the quickest player to reach 40 goals in the tournament is well underway. With only five more goals needed in his next 14 appearances, Haaland could eclipse Ruud Van Nisterlooy’s mark of 45 games.

6. Most Goals in a Champions League Season:

Cristiano Ronaldo’s record of 17 goals in a single Champions League campaign stands as an illustrious achievement. Haaland’s remarkable 12-goal haul in the previous season puts him in contention to challenge this record and etch his name alongside the football elite.

7. Norway’s All-Time Top Scorer:

Haaland’s exceptional form for Manchester City is mirrored on the international stage, where he is closing in on becoming Norway’s all-time top scorer. With just nine goals separating him from the current record holder, Haaland’s performances this season could see him claim this title as well.

As Erling Haaland steps onto the field for Manchester City’s season opener, the football world eagerly anticipates the unfolding of his record-breaking journey. With a unique blend of talent, determination, and youth on his side, Haaland is poised to leave an indelible mark on football history. The upcoming season promises excitement, drama, and the thrilling prospect of witnessing records tumble in the wake of this remarkable star. Stay tuned for what is bound to be a historic season for Erling Haaland and the beautiful game.

