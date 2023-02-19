Erling Haaland Missed Two Sitters Against Nottingham Forest

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester City forward Erling Haaland missed two big chances against Nottingham Forest. The 22 year old is currently the highest goalscorer in the premier league and he’s expected to win the premier league golden boot this season.

However, Haaland failed to find the back of the net against Nottingham Forest. Manchester City were held to a 1-1 draw in the match despite beating Arsenal 3-1 in their previous league game.

Pep Guardiola’s side dropped points in the premier league title race and they currently sits second on the league table. Arsenal restored their lead on the premier league table following their 4-2 win over Aston Villa.

Erling Haaland was in the scoresheet during Manchester City’s 3-1 win over Arsenal. He was expected to continue with his impressive goalscoring form but he wasted two clear chances in City’s 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest.

Bernado Silva opened the scoring for his side in the first half. However, Nottingham Forest new signings Chris Wood equalized in the 84th minute to make the score 1-1. .

