This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester City forward Erling Haaland has been highly impressive in performance ever since the beginning of this season. The 22 year old has established himself as a first team starter since joining City and he’s currently the best striker in the premier league.

Haaland has already outscored last season’s Golden Boot winners. The former Borussia Dortmund forward has netted 25 goals in 19 games in the premier league this season. Mohamed Salah and Son Heung-min netted 23 goals each in the premier league last season to win the Premier League Golden Boot.

Erling Haaland netted a Hat-trick against Wolves to help his side secure a 3-0 win in the match. Manchester City sits second on the premier league table and are in the league title race this season. City won the premier league title last season and Pep Guardiola plan on helping his side win different titles this season.

Out of the 25 goals Erling Haaland has scored in the premier league, only 4 goals came from the penalty spot. Haaland is expected to score more premier league goals for City before the end of this season.

Malikings (

)