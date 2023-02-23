This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

It was another quiet evening for Norway national team star Erling Braut Haaland on Wednesday night, as he only had 20 touches of the ball and just one shot on goal as Manchester City were held by RassenballSport Leipzig football club of Germany, in the first leg of the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League.

The former Borussia Dortmund football club star was given a starting role by coach Pep Guardiola against RassenballSport Leipzig football club, but he was unable to make an impact on the pitch throughout the entire duration of the game.

Erling Braut Haaland has not been getting it right in all competitions since the beginning of the year, and he has only scored in three matches.

The 22-year-old failed to score against Chelsea football club, Southampton football club and Manchester United football club in his first three matches for the Cityzens in year 2023, he scored his first goal of the year against Tottenham Hotspur football club in their remarkable 4-2 comeback victory on the 19th of January, and he also scored a hat-trick in their remarkable 3-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers football club on the 22nd of February.

Erling Braut Haaland failed to score against Arsenal football club in the Emirates FA Cup, he also failed to score against the likes of Tottenham Hotspur football club and Aston Villa football club before scoring a goal against Arsenal football club.

After scoring a goal against Arsenal football club on the 15th of February, Erling Braut Haaland has played Nottingham Forest football club in the English Premier League and RassenballSport Leipzig football club in the UEFA Champions League, and he has not scored another goal for the club.

