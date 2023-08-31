Erling Haaland and Bukayo Saka’s Stats in 2022/23 and 2023/24 Season

The footballing world has been captivated by the remarkable performances of Erling Haaland and Bukayo Saka, whose skills and contributions have left an indelible mark on the pitch. As the seasons transitioned from 2022/23 to 2023/24, these two players have continued to shine, carving out their places as rising stars in the sport.

In the previous Premier League season, Erling Haaland’s scoring prowess was nothing short of awe-inspiring. With an astonishing 36 goals and 8 assists, the Norwegian striker showcased his ability to find the back of the net while also creating opportunities for his teammates. His outstanding performance earned him the prestigious PFA Players’ Player of the Year award, a testament to his impact on the field.

On the other side of the spectrum, Bukayo Saka exhibited his versatility and creativity throughout the same season. Securing 14 goals and providing 11 assists, the English talent demonstrated his ability to both finish chances and set up his teammates. His remarkable achievements were recognized as he claimed the PFA men’s Young Player of the Year award, a true testament to his potential.

As the current season unfolds, both players are maintaining their momentum. Erling Haaland, ever the goal-scoring machine, has netted 3 goals so far, proving that his lethal finishing remains undiminished. Bukayo Saka, with 2 goals, continues to evolve as a vital component of his team’s attacking strategies, contributing both in front of the goal and in playmaking.

