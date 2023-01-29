Eriksen spotted leaving Old Trafford in Crutches after Man United victory against Reading

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Recall that yesterday, Manchester United locked horns with Reading in the FA Cup and it was a great night for the Red Devils as they won the game 3-1 to progress to the next round of the competition.

One of the most talked about moment after the game was when Manchester United Midfielder, Christian Eriksen was spotted leaving Old Trafford in crutches.

Recall that Eriksen was taken off yesterday immediately after he was fouled by Reading Forward, Andy Carroll.

In the above photo, Christian Eriksen could be clearly spotted leaving Old Trafford in crutches and it’s definitely not a good one for the reds as he has been one of their finest player ever since the start of the season. Eriksen is a joy to watch for United supporters and we hope to see him back soon.

