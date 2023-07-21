ERIKSEN OUT, MOUNT IN: How new look Man United could assemble with Onana next season

Erik ten Hag has succeeded in completing three reunions at Manchester United since his arrival. Lisandro Martinez and Antony Santos joined from Ajax last summer and most recently, Andre Onana has completed a £48m switch from the San Siro to Old Trafford.

Onana will be Erik ten Hag’s permanent replacement for David De Gea, who left the club upon the expiry of his contract this summer.

De Gea joined Manchester United in the summer of 2011, from Atletico Madrid and featured in over 500 matches for the Red Devils before parting ways with the Manchester club this summer.

Allowing David De Gea to walk away from Manchester United this summer has been Erik ten Hag’s third big call made at the club ever since he arrived.

Manchester United are indeed heading to a new direction with the Dutchman in charge. No manager knows Andre Onana better than Erik ten Hag after being the Dutchman’s undisputed No.1 starter at Ajax.

The 27-year-old will inherit the vacant No.24 shirt at Old Trafford this summer and could make his first United appearance against Dortmund at the US.

Manchester United now has a new look this summer and we are going to have a potential glimpse of how the Red Devils could line-up next season.

Below is probably how Manchester United could assemble next season with Mason Mount and Andre Onana.

Defence

Manchester United has gotten a new No.1 and his name is Andre Onana.

Aaron Wan-bissaka, Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane and Luke Shaw should continue as Erik ten Hag’s formidable back four.

Midfield

This is another area at Old Trafford that has taken a different turn this summer.

Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro are guaranteed starters, but the same cannot be said for Denmark international, Christian Eriksen.

With Mason Mount signed for a mouthwatering fee of £60m, Erik ten Hag cannot afford to keep him on the bench. The Englishman should pair alongside Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro in Manchester United’s midfield next season.

Forward

The Red Devils are still without a new No.9 this summer and their fan base are growing frustrated about it.

However, Antony and Marcus Rashford should occupy the wide areas on opposite flanks, with Anthony Martial in between as the leading centre forward.

Kelvin727 (

)