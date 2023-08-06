Eriksen and Van de Beek start: predicted Manchester United line-up vs Athletic Club

Manchester United are facing a quick turnaround as Erik ten Hag’s men prepare for their final pre-season friendly of the summer against Athletic Club in Dublin.

The Reds dispatched Lens at Old Trafford on Saturday, with Ten Hag naming a full-power aspect for the sport towards the French aspect.

None of the gamers that featured in the sport on Saturday are predicted to play towards Athletic Club on Sunday, giving children and fringe gamers one very last danger to affect the manager.

It is predicted that Ten Hag will call an nearly same line-up withinside the Premier League curtain-raiser in opposition to Wolves as the only that performed towards Lens.

Rasmus Hojlund, the modern big-cash signing, became unveiled at Old Trafford on Saturday however he isn’t always believed to be to be had for this recreation after it emerged that he’s harboring a small damage.

Anthony Martial is any other ahead who will now no longer be at the pitch in Dublin, with the Frenchman at the sidelines together along with his today’s damage setback.

There should but be a few first-group playesr withinside the crew on Sunday, with some of regulars being unnamed substitutes towards Lens.

Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof fell into that organization of gamers, with the pairing likely reuniting to take a seat down in the front of Tom Heaton. Aaron Wan-Bissaka should play at right-again however pre-season famous person Marc Jurado is likewise an outdoor shout.

Alvaro Fernandez may want to play at left-again after impressing this summer, with Donny van de Beek and Christian Eriksen probable beginning in midfield. Kobbie Mainoo is unavailable after maintaining an harm.

Amad Diallo has additionally been dominated out, leaving Ten Hag brief of alternatives withinside the ahead positions. Hannibal Mejbri ought to feature, with Facundo Pellistri additionally withinside the running.

Joe Hugill has scored one purpose in pre-season up to now and he should lead the line, with problematic midfielder Shola Shoretire hoping to be concerned as well.

Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Heaton; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Lindelof, Fernandez; Eriksen, Van de Beek; Shoretire, Mejbri, Pellistri; Hugill

