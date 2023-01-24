Erik Ten Hag Tells Manchester United Players Trophy Drought Has Gone On For Too Long

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United has not won a trophy since 2017 after winning the Europa League trophy. Manchester United will face Nottingham Forest in the Carabao cup semi-finals which is their best chance to end their barren run.

Erik Ten Hag says Manchester United’s six-year trophy drought is too long ahead of their EFL cup semi-final with Nottingham Forest tomorrow evening. Erik Ten Hag will be hoping to end that drought with the hope of qualifying for finals.

Erik Ten Hag said that winning a trophy is the best feeling you can have and he has had some luck in his career in winning some trophies and it is magnificent, especially for the fans.

Erik Ten Hag believes that Manchester United will end their trophy drought soon. He said football is about winning trophies and they have a good opportunity to win it but they have to go from one game to another. Manchester United will visit Nottingham Forest tomorrow for the first leg before hosting them at Old Trafford for the second leg.

Dabbyvictor (

)