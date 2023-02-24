Erik Ten Hag singles out two brave players for praise after Man United’s 2-1 victory over Barcelona

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Erik ten Hag, the manager of Manchester United, was pleased with Antony and Alejandro Garnacho’s second-half displays in the Europa League match against Barcelona.

After a fantastic comeback victory over the Blaugrana at the Threatre of Dreams yesterday, the 20-time English Champions advanced to the round of 16 (4-3 over the course of the two legs).

In the 18th minute, a cheap penalty by Robert Lewandowski gave the visitors the lead, but United came back magnificently. Just after the break, Fred restored parity.

United were in control of the game after the break, and they ultimately took the lead Antony in the 73rd minute, barring one outstanding save from David de Gea.

Alejandro Garnacho and Fred both had attempts that Barcelona quickly stopped, but Antony on the right wing was the recipient of the rebound and took advantage of his opportunity.

That was undoubtedly a moment of redemption for the Brazil international, who had a difficult few months wearing the United jersey after enjoying a terrific early career.

Due to a leg injury, Antony missed the last two weeks of pro football, but he didn’t appear rusty and still looked the Ajax player he once was.

Ten Hag expressed his satisfaction with the pair’s performance in a post-game interview. He praised Antony and Garnacho for their bravery, daring, and lack of fear.

He told the official club website: “That is a part of my strategy. We are aware that if we can put Antony and Alejandro Garnacho on, you can get pace, runs in behind, dribbles, and belief in the appropriate places.

They’re both so brave. They dare, they don’t fear anyone & especially when you go to Stretford End, and they dribble opposition players, run in behind, it provides a boost to the whole team.”

